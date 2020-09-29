Anna Mae Elizabeth Rohrbach, 95, of Lancaster, PA, passed on to another life on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Hamilton Arms Center. She was born on February 20, 1925 in Glen Rock, York County, PA and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary A. (Southerland) Sears. For 57 years she was the wife of Raymond P. Rohrbach until his passing in January of 2000.
Anna Mae was employed for many years as a waitress at the former Zimmerman's Restaurant in downtown Lancaster and was also a member of the New Life Christian Fellowship Church.
She is survived by a son, C. Michael married to Cynthia (Delorie) Rohrbach of Lancaster; four grandchildren: Rodger N. and Andrew N. Rohrbach, Bonnie Rohrbach Hogarth and Sara Mae Wilkemeyer. She was also predeceased by a son, Rodger N. Rohrbach
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & N. Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA. Interment will take place in the Christ United Methodist Church Cemetery in Jacobus, PA following the service. The family will receive friends at the Groffs on Thursday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to New Life Christian Fellowship Church of Lancaster, 1501 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Please visit Anna Mae's Memorial Page at: