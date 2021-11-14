Anna Mae Diller, age 93, of Willow Street went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Willow Valley Retirement Communities after a lengthy illness. Born in Willow Street, she was the daughter of the late Titus and Fannie (Mylin) Burkholder. Her childhood was spent on the Burkholder farm at Mylin's corner. She was married to Carl M. Diller for nearly 69 years until his death in April 2020.
Anna Mae graduated from the West Lampeter High School and Elizabethtown College. Before starting her family, she was a laboratory technician at St. Joseph's Hospital in Lancaster. Anna Mae was a homemaker and also partnered with Carl in his milk testing and auctioneering businesses, doing record-keeping, clerking, and preparing many catalogs for Holstein dairy herd dispersals.
Carl and Ann were always active in their church, first at Mechanic Grove Church of The Brethren, and then were founding members of Lampeter Church of The Brethren. She taught junior high Sunday School for many years and also prepared the monthly church newsletter. She was a choir member most of her life and also directed the church choir and instrumental ensemble. Carl and Ann served as deacons in the churches they attended and were members of the Gideons International Lancaster South Camp for many years, supporting their work of Bible distribution.
An important part of her life was serving in the Society of Farm Women #22 for over 60 years, where she held the office of president at the local, county and state levels. Her local society published the popular Dinner Bell series of cookbooks that were assembled in her home.
The family made many memories at Fallbrook Hunting Camp. Ann enjoyed traveling to many destinations around the world. She captured all their family's memories in a book called Memories.
Ann always loved music, and had a love for playing violin, performing many years with the Lancaster Senior orchestra. Other hobbies included cooking holiday meals, baking, sewing, and puzzles.
She is survived by sons Dale E. Diller (Sandra), Lancaster, Jerry L. Diller (Tammy) Lancaster, John D. Diller (Marilyn), Oakland, MD, and James C. Diller (Jolene), Poolesville, MD, grandsons Shannon Diller (Jennifer), Derek Diller (Sherry), Dustin Diller (Nicole), Joshua Diller (Heather), Jonathan Diller, Jason Diller, Joseph Diller, Joel Diller, Jesse Diller, Benjamin Diller, Steven Diller (Kelly), granddaughters Becky Diller, Ashley Diller, and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters Betty Reeves and Joyce Burkholder, and brother John Burkholder.
A celebration of life for Ann and Carl will be held at Lampeter Church of The Brethren on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held 10:00 – 11:00 AM. In her memory, in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Lampeter Church of The Brethren, 1900 Lampeter Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. The family wishes to thank the caring staff at the Willow Valley Lakeside facility. To send a condolence, please visit:
