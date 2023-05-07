Anna M. Wolf

Anna M. "Ann" Rodman Wolf died peacefully on May 6, 2023 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. She was the wife of the late Warren F Wolf for over 60 years at the time of his death in December 2001.
Warren and Ann spent their entire married life residing in the Leola area.
She was employed at the former Kurtz's store in Leola as a cashier and later worked at Carters Outlet store.
Ann lived at Nathan Village after Warren died and appreciated the help and friendship of her neighbor Dottie. She shared a longtime friendship with Beth her co-worker at Carters. Beth and Ann chatted nearly every day.
She became a valuable member of her daughters Relay for Life team and was a "mom" figure to the team members. She will be greatly missed at team gatherings.
A deep friendship was formed with Dee through the Relay team, and they spent hours together. We are grateful to Dee for all the love and support she gave to her these last years which enabled her to live independently at her advanced age.
She became a NASCAR fan in recent years and looked forward to those Sunday races. She loved the slot machines and scratch off lottery tickets. She was a longtime member of Zeltenreich Reformed Church in New Holland.
She was born in East Earl Township to the late Harry and Gertrude Bowman Rodman on March 12,1924.
She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law. She was predeceased by her brother Parke and her sister Florence Rodman Mentzer and a baby sister Marian.
Ann was buried beside her husband after a private graveside service at Zeltenreich Cemetery in New Holland. Arrangements handled by Furman Home for Funerals. Furman's-Leola
A living tribute »