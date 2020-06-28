Anna M. Wivell, 100, formerly of Denver, went to be with her Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
She was born in Brecknock Township to the late Wayne H. and Mamie Gehman. She was the wife of the late Claude J. Wivell who passed away March 7, 2000. They shared 53 years of marriage.
She was a graduate of Lancaster School of the Bible and Boothe Memorial Hospital Practical Nursing Hospital in New York City. She was a missionary with her husband in the Belgian Congo (now called the Democratic Republic of Congo) for ten years. They began their mission work with the Unevangelized Tribes Mission and later with the Baptist Mid-Missions of Cleveland, Ohio. They later served in Maine where they established two churches.
She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Akron.
Anna is survived by four children, Stephen J., husband of Janis (Kinworthy) Wivell of Indiana, Claudia A., wife of David Heilman of Denver, Priscilla F., wife of the late David Tysiachney of Stevens, Dorcas E., wife of Douglas Heilman of Denver; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and a brother, Daniel T. Gehman of Ohio.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Denver Union Cemetery.
Please omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Anna's memory may be made to Baptist Mid-Missions, PO Box 308011, Cleveland, OH 44130.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
