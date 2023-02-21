Anna M. Trommler, 95, of Lititz, PA, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the United Zion Retirement Community of Lititz. She was the widow of the late Karl J. Trommler who died in 2009. Born in Christiana, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. Welsch and Mary E. Riley Welsch.
Anna was an active member of the Paradise Bible Fellowship Church.
She is survived by five children: Larry F. Welsch and wife Cynthia of New Holland, Karl Trommler, Jr. and wife Roberta of Sun City West, AZ, Samuel Trommler and wife Becky of Scottsdale, AZ, Steven Trommler and wife Gloria of Ephrata, PA and Melody Bauer of Hilliard, Ohio, 15 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers: William Welsch, Lawrence Welsch, Lou Welsch and Charles Welsch.
Memorial services will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Paradise Bible Fellowship Church, 3092 E. Lincoln Highway, Paradise, PA 17562.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
