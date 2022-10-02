Anna M. "Sis" Horner, 72, of Columbia, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 26, 2022. Born and raised in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late George B. and Nancy (Mimnall) Klinestever.
Anna retired from R.R. Donnelly Co, Greenfield Road, and worked at Armstrong World Industries floor plant for 25 plus years. She had a passion for jewelry and enjoyed many years in retail jewelry sales at the former Littman and Whitehall Jewelers, at the York Galleria and Park City malls.
She enjoyed traveling, shopping, and surrounding herself with family and friends, especially her granddaughters. She is survived by her daughter, Tonia (Klinestever), wife of Victor Valentin; granddaughters, Alyssa Torres and Victoria Valentin; a sister, Kim McCue, wife of Andrew Kazlauskas; nieces Nicole (McCue), wife of Gregory Wamsley, Tiffany Klinestever, and Kristy Sue Ortman; and a nephew, Jason McCue, husband of Andrea (Monzon). Her brother, John "Bum" Klinestever, preceded her in death.
A private service was held on Friday, September 30, 2022. Friends, extended family, and co-workers will also get their chance to pay their respects at a Life Celebration, to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sis's memory to The Make-A-Wish Mother's Day Truck Convoy, an event she volunteered at for many years. Contributions can be mailed to: Make-A-Wish, 1054 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or online at wish.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.