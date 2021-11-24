Anna M. Reiff, 96, of Lititz, passed away Monday, November 22, 2021, at home. She was born in East Earl to the late George and Anna (Martin) Horst and was the wife of the late John H. Reiff who passed away in 1998.
Anna was a member of Lime Rock Mennonite Church.
She is survived by seven children; Arlene, wife of the late Rufus Zimmerman of Myerstown, Vera, wife of the late Lloyd Zimmerman of Romulus, NY, Marvin, husband of Anna Reiff of Manheim, John Aaron, husband of Esther Reiff of Lititz, Eugene, husband of Elaine Reiff of Wade, NC, Roy, husband of Faye Reiff of Manheim, Leonard, husband of Marilyn Reiff of Manheim; 44 grandchildren; 129 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Francis, wife of Amos L. Martin of Terre Hill.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Leon Reiff; five brothers, Walter, Ervin, Eli, Milton and George Horst; four sisters, Edna, Mary, Eva and Vera Horst.
A viewing will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Rd., Lititz. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, at 8:45 AM, at Midway Mennonite Reception Center, with further services at 9:30 AM, from Lime Rock Mennonite Church, 99 Penn Valley Road, Lititz, with Bishop Quinton Wenger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindy omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
