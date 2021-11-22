Anna M. Martin, 84, of 499 Reading Rd., East Earl, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, at her home.
She was the wife of the late Paul Z. Martin who died November 13, 2021. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late David B. and Elizabeth Martin Hoover.
Anna was a homemaker and a member of the Reidenbach Mennonite Church.
She is survived by 12 children: Lois married to Henry Reiff, East Earl, Lloyd married to Lucy Martin, East Earl, Henry married to Mary Ann Martin, East Earl, Elsie married to Irwin Nolt, East Earl, Paul married to Mary Martin, New Holland, Lawrence Martin, at home, Eugene married to Vera Martin, Elkton, KY, Phares married to Mary Ann Martin, Elkton, KY, Luke married to Dorothy Martin, East Earl, Alta married to Paul Nolt, East Earl, Nancy married to John Reiff, Lititz, and Susanne married to Elvin Leinbach, Mohnton, 81 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Rufus married to Sarah Hoover, David married to Anna Hoover, and Jonas married to Anna Hoover all of New Holland; and two sisters, Lydia Martin and Lizzie married to Aaron Martin both of Denver. She was preceded in death by a son Michael, two grandchildren and siblings, Benjamin Hoover, Martha Martin and Henry Hoover.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Reidenbach Mennonite Church with Bishop Noah G. Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be held at her late home on Tuesday from 2 – 5 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
