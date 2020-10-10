Anna M. Martin, 84, of Cocalico Christian Home, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Z. Martin on November 6, 2002.
She was a homemaker who put others before herself and had an especially soft spot in her heart for the less fortunate, and a member at Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Born in Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Lydia Z. (Martin) Weaver. She was married 47 years on July 2 to Daniel Z. Martin when he died.
Surviving are 5 daughters, Erla Mae, married to Eugene G. Burkholder of Ewing, IL, Jane W., married to Roy H. Weaver of Lebanon, Lydia Ann, married to F. Scott Martin of Barnette, MO, Betty, married to David W. Weaver of Mt. Pleasant Mills, and Linda, married to Mark E. Oberholtzer of Honey Grove; 2 sons, Larry W., married to Susan J. (Weaver) Martin of Romulus, NY, and Jay Daniel, married to K. Michelle (Slabaugh) Martin of Elizabethville; 42 grandchildren; and 126 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are 4 brothers, Martin, married to Rachael (Zimmerman) Weaver, George, married to Joanne (Bomberger) Weaver, Mervin, married to Lucinda G. (Stauffer) Weaver, and Clarence, married to Arlene (Martin) Weaver.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George M. and Lydia Z. (Martin) Weaver; 2 brothers, Lester M. and Raymond M. Weaver; 2 sisters, Irene M. and Esther M.; and 1 stillborn grandchild, Christopher Shawn Burkholder.
Funeral services and interment will be held on Wednesday, October 14 at 10 AM at Martindale Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin officiating. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 13 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at South Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 575 E. Farmersville Road, New Holland. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
A living tribute »