Anna M. Madonna (Antonelli) McLaughlin

Anna M. McLaughlin, 95 of Columbia, PA entered peacefully into rest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Lancaster on October 11, 1924, Anna was the daughter of Salvatore and Marianna (Sinopoli) Madonna. Anna was the wife of the late Albert J. McLaughlin and the former Raymond F. Antonelli.
Anna was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a 1942 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. Anna worked at Conestoga Cotton Mill out of high school and then went on to work at RCA, the Rose Bowl Restaurant where she served as hostess and bookkeeper and Jamesway Department Store. An avid bingo player Anna also enjoyed cooking and raising her family.
Surviving are a son, Raymond J. Antonelli, Millersville, a daughter, Kathleen A. Campbell (Robert), Columbia, her granddaughter, Lauren R. Saurenwald (Alan), Columbia and great-grandchildren, Isabella and Benjamin and brother, William Madonna, Lancaster, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers: Dominic, James, Frank, Samuel and John and sisters: Elizabeth Koons, Mary Henry, and Angeline Pritz.
Private interment will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery at the discretion of the family. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Anna's name to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
