Anna M. Leavitt
Anna M. Leavitt, an 18-year-old honors student at J.P. McCaskey, of Lancaster City, passed away on December 31, 2022 due to smoke related injuries from a fire at their home. She was born in Lancaster and was the beautiful daughter of Pilar L. Miller, of Lancaster, and David F. Leavitt, husband of Patricia (Wonder), of Washington D.C.
Anna was an engaged senior at J.P. McCaskey High School where she participated on the unified track & field team. Anna enjoyed her time while a member of Girls on the Run while in middle school. She enjoyed music, dancing, singing! She also helped in preparing delicious foods and cooking when with family. She adored her friends and family, and playing with her dog, Lucy and cat, Glitter. She took walks, went hiking and had fun while visiting, taking family vacations and she also loved swimming. She and her sister were inseparable and loved each other dearly. She was a member of the National Honors Society in school. More importantly she touched the lives of countless people wherever she went in life. She was given the nickname "Giggles" and was kindhearted and had the sweetest disposition! She had an "old soul" that was filled with sincere love, and she made many laugh with her great sense of humor!
Ariana M. Leavitt
Ariana M. Leavitt, 13, an 8th grade student at Reynolds Middle School, of Lancaster City. She also passed away from smoke related injuries on January 2, 2023. She was born in Delaware County and was the devoted daughter of Pilar L. Miller, of Lancaster, and David F. Leavitt, husband of Patricia (Wonder), of Washington D.C.
Ariana had a bubbly personality! She was quite funny and liked to tell jokes. She had a charismatic personality and would sing and sing to her hearts content! She enjoyed walking her dog Lucy with her sister, enjoyed time with her friends. She had strong opinions and was not afraid to share her thoughts with others. She had great manners and had gratitude which was expressed regularly. She was very proud about being a member of the chorus at her school at Reynolds Middle School. Her parents described her as friendly, caring, social, curious, and sometimes mischievous. She had a heart of gold and would always remember to ask people how they were doing. She like Anna was a loveable girl in more ways than can be described in words.
Surviving, in addition to their parents, was a step brother, Leo, grandmothers, Nenita Faller Miller, of Lancaster, Janice Cohen, an uncle Michael, both of Los Angeles, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. They were preceded in death by grandfathers, Harvey Miller and Henry Leavitt, and a great-grandfather, Robert Miller.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anna and Ariana's Funeral Service on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 1 PM at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim 75 E. James St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with Rabbi Jack Paskoff officiating. The family will receive friends at the Synagogue prior to the service from 11 AM-1 PM. Interment will follow the service at Shaarai Shomayim Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Shaarai Shomayim website www.shaarai.org
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anna and Ariana's memory to Lancaster City Fire Foundation, PO Box 1473, Lancaster, PA 17608 or Girls on The Run, PO Box 26,2 Landisville, PA 17538.
To send the family online condolences or to watch the video tribute, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com