Anna M. Huber, 90, of New Holland, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born in New Holland to the late Aaron M. and Elizabeth W. (Martin) Hoover and was the wife of the late Lloyd K. Huber who passed away in 1994.
Anna was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
She is survived by seven children, Edith, wife of Aaron Burkholder of Richland, MaryAnn, wife of Edwin Nolt of New Bloomfield, AnnaMae, wife of Mervin Martin of Richland, Luella, wife of Glenn Martin of Lebanon, Rhoda, wife of Harvey Snyder of New Holland, Mervin, husband of Nancy (Hursh) Huber of Stevens, Elvin, husband of Vera Mae (Martin) Huber of Reinholds, 41 grandchildren; 172 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth, wife of the late Norman Hahn of Ephrata; a brother-in-law, Samuel, husband of Verna Hahn of Terre Hill and a sister-in-law, Ella Mae, wife of the late Martin Hoover of Lebanon and her caregiver, Priscilla L. Martin of New Holland.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her step mother, Emma Hoover Horning; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Phares and Martin Hoover; two sisters, Mary Weaver and Alta Hahn.
A viewing will be held Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 9:30 AM, at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
