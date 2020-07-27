Anna M. Glick, age 88, formerly of Gordonville, passed away at Fairmount Homes, Ephrata on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was the wife of Elmer S. Glick for over 68 years. Born in Ronks, she was the daughter of the late Jonas and Susie Fisher Beiler. Anna was a member of Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church. Anna and Elmer loved their years with Penn Valley Christian Retreat and Gospel Express Prison Ministry. Anna enjoyed flower gardening, quilting, and winters in Pinecraft, FL. Her greatest joy was caring for her family and spending time with them.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by 5 children: Kate wife of Roy Zook of Strasburg, John husband of Lois Miller Glick of New Holland, Sue Glick of Willow Street, Mervin husband of Naomi Fisher Glick of Paradise, Ray Glick of Ronks, 16 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and family friend Edna Petersheim of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings: John, Levi, Omar Beiler and Elizabeth Kauffman.
There is a private service at Weavertown Amish Mennonite Church, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. The family would like to extend their thanks to Fairmount Homes for the quality of care given to their mother. shiveryfuneralhome.com
