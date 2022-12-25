Anna M. Forry

Finally home. It's been quite a trip. It began October 13, 1930, in a little house in Deodate, PA, and ended peacefully on December 19, 2022, at Pleasant View Retirement Community. I was number six of the late Wesley N. and Anna S. Espenshade's 14 children, however most of my growing years were spent in the home of wonderful foster parents, the late Harry and Anna Fishburne. During those years, I graduated from Mount Joy High School and was employed as a dental assistant to Dr. Wilmer Shoop. Then, in 1950, I married the love of my life, B. Musser Forry.
The ensuing 65 years included 35 years as organist at Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church. Most of those years, I was also involved in sharing musically by singing with quartets and choirs. I spent 35 rewarding years as a Red Cross volunteer at Lancaster General Hospital, many years involved with Stonecroft Ministries, and also enjoyed a number of years hosting foreign exchange students from Bolivia, China, Japan, France, Taiwan, and many other folk from across America. And most importantly, I relished being a wife to my wonderful husband and mothering our three sons.
I now go to meet my husband, Musser our son, Daryl K., and grandson, Jared T., who have been waiting patiently for me. Surviving are Dennis (Kristine Klinger) of Lebanon and Gary (Lynne Mullins) of Manheim; six grandchildren, Scott, Adam, Mindy, Brandon, Diana and Darin; 12 great-grandchildren who bring challenges and joy to all our lives; three siblings, and many nieces and nephews and extended family. I would like to especially mention Wilma, our New York daughter, who took it upon herself to invent a new hairstyle from burdock. And to the many friends and caregivers we've learned to know during our years at Pleasant View: we owe a large debt of gratitude. Your many acts of care and kindness have made our stay here so memorable. God bless you richly.
The rest of my deeds and misdeeds I leave for anyone interested to note. Sharing my journey with you has been a joy. Some of it tongue in cheek. If you count the charges that my driving was hazardous to everyone's safety, you can relax regarding that matter now. I don't know yet if there will be Scrabble in Heaven, but if there is, I hope Scott will reserve a few games for me. I doubt that "zoners" will cause any problems for us. Yes Liam, I will be sure to ask grandpa Musser what his favorite color is.
Thank you for the memories of years spent in your company, celebrating births, graduations, marriages, anniversaries, meals around the table, and quiet times of introspection during a homegoing. As you read this, I'm rejoicing in the Lord's presence and looking with glad anticipation to meeting all of you soon. Until then, may your heart go on singing as with joy you carry the message of hope to the world around you. May God Bless you to this end.
My celebration of life will be held at Mount Pleasant Brethren in Christ Church, 1756 Mount Pleasant Road, Mount Joy, PA on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 AM with a reception following. Please feel welcome to share in this event. The family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Private interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the benevolent fund of Pleasant View Retirement Community, 544 North Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a webcast of the service beginning Monday, January 9, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
A living tribute »