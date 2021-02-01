Anna M. Beiler, 99, of Honey Brook, formerly of Morgantown, died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Tel Hai Retirement Community after a lengthy illness.
Born in Honey Brook, she was a daughter of the late John M. and Rachel (Smoker) Fisher. Her husband, Isaac Beiler, died in 1995.
Anna worked as a machine operator at the former SLC Fashions in Blue Ball and later at a sewing factory in Mifflinburg where she retired in 1981. Following her retirement, she worked from home making quilts.
She was a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church and enjoyed gardening and quilting. She also took care of Ada Beam for 15 months.
Surviving are seven stepchildren, Mary (Herbert) Hoover of New Carlisle, OH, Martha (Carl) Dietrich of Bellefonte, Clarence (Dorothy) Beiler of Mifflinburg, Elam (Charlotte) Beiler of Middleburg, Naomi Keiper of Winfield, Verna Mae (Kenneth) Buckwalter of New Holland, and Arlene (Ronald) Gipe of Greencastle; 36 step grandchildren; over 100 step great-grandchildren; many step great-great-grandchildren; many step great-great-great-grandchildren; and 18 nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death is a stepdaughter, Ada Ginder; four sisters, Susan Kartz, Elsie Fisher, Ada Fisher, and Sadie Stoltzfus; and two brothers, John and Amos Fisher.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 5 at 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Cemetery, 2779 Main St., Morgantown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Tel Hai Retirement Community, PO Box 190, Honey Brook, PA 19344, or to Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd., Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.