Anna Lucille Snowden

A. Lucille Snowden, 91, of Elizabethtown, died on August 6 at the Masonic Village Health Care Center. (Anna) Lucille was born in Ephrata, the daughter of Ralph and Miriam Bomberger Heisey. She was the widow of Armon C. Snowden, to whom she was married for 53 years before his death in 2004.
Lucille graduated from Ephrata High School in 1949. She attended Elizabethtown College for two years, where she met Armon, and then graduated from West Chester State Teachers College in 1953. She taught school for 30 years, retiring in 1986. For the majority of her career, she taught in the Elizabethtown Area School District.
Lucille was a member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, where she participated in choir and served in various other capacities over the years, including helping with the refugee resettlement efforts of the church. She also served for a time with Lancaster Interreligious Network for Central American Action, helping Central American asylum-seekers get services and support. She gave generously to several non-profit groups including Brethren Housing Association, Samara, and New Community Project.
Lucille enjoyed music and singing. As a young woman, she sang in several chamber groups, performing at weddings and other events. For many years, she sang in the church choir and with her family in the car.
She also enjoyed traveling, first with Armon, and later on her own. She traveled to visit family, and to learn about history and other places and cultures.
One of the many things Lucille's friends and family will miss is her laugh.
She is survived by her daughter, Beth Snowden-Ifft, married to Dan Snowden-Ifft, of South Pasadena, California; her son, John Snowden, married to Sandy Hall Snowden, of Hershey; grandchildren Susannah Snowden-Ifft, Jim Snowden-Ifft, Daniel Snowden, and Ana Snowden; and her sister, Janet Heisey Grose, married to Peter Grose, of Gambrills, Maryland.
A memorial service in the fall is pending.
