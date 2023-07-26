Anna Louise Rannels, 103, of Millersville died on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at her home. Born in Littlestown, she was the daughter of the late Elmer I. Bair and B. Louise Basehoar Bair Pfautz. Anna Louise was the loving wife of the late C. Victor Rannels.
She was a faithful member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Millersville. Anna Louise graduated from Littlestown High School and later attended Thiel College in Greenville. She graduated from Lancaster General School of Nursing in 1944.
Surviving are many cousins and good friends.
Interment will be in Mount Carmel cemetery with Reverend Mark Kopp officiating. Those desiring can send contributions in Anna Louise's memory to, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
