Anna Latsha Babcock, 86, of Willow Valley Communities in Willow Street passed away on November 9, 2020. Born in Sunbury to the late Henry and Beula Latsha, she married Byron D. Babcock in 1961. She is survived by her husband; daughter, Alison Garrett of Washington, D.C.; grandsons, Caelan of Somerville, MA, Camron of Boston, and Brennan of San Francisco; and nieces, Susan Dove of Carlisle and Jessica Hilbert of Annville. She was predeceased by their son, Gregg Babcock, of Wilmington, DE and a sister, Sara Bixler.
Anna graduated from Gettysburg College with a degree in chemistry. She worked as a chemist for the DuPont Company until her marriage to Byron, also a DuPont employee. Transfers took them to Orange, TX, Parkersburg, WV, Victoria, TX, Wilmington, DE, and Mexico City, Mexico, before retiring in Willow Street.
Through the many transfers, Anna made each new location a comfortable and loving home through her decorating and nutritious meals. When not planning, cooking, designing, painting, wallpapering and sewing, she made the most of each new location, whether it was running a local school board campaign, or driving across Mexico in a Dodge Dart just to see the country. Always a traveler, this adventurous spirit continued later with memorable month-long Elderhostel trips to China, the Soviet Union, Mongolia, Chile and Argentina.
Services and internment in Hickory Corners, PA will be private. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
