Anna L. Henry

Anna “Anne” L. Henry, 98, formerly of Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, passed away at the Mennonite Home on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was the wife of the late Carl L. Henry. Born in Chesapeake, WV to the late Luke and Mary (Shimko) Tonkovich, she was the oldest of nine children.
Anne worked at Westinghouse in West Virginia and after marriage at Hamilton Watch Company in Lancaster. Anne and Carl enjoyed 62 years of marriage together before his passing in 2008. She was a wonderful homemaker for Carl and their children. She cared for Carl until his health failed.
A member of Grace Baptist Church of Millersville, Anne sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served the church in various capacities. She was an avid reader who enjoyed health books and reading the entire bible several times. Anne loved tending to her vegetable and flower gardens as well as the companionship of her dog.
Surviving Anne are her 3 children, Joyce E., wife of John C. Stumpf, Jr. of Lancaster, Larry W. Henry of Millersville, and Carol A., wife of Keith A. Kauffman of Brownstown, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter, and 3 siblings, Josephine Ruether of Columbia, MO, Shirley Barrackman (James) of Warren, OH, and Joseph Tonkovich (Patricia) of Ocala, FL. In addition to her husband, Anne was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Elizabeth Franks, Mildred Dellassandro, Louis Tonkovich, Richard Tonkovich, and Doris Luparello.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at the Mennonite Home and Dr. James Spicher for their loving and exceptional care over many years.
A viewing will take place 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17551 The funeral and the internment in Conestoga Memorial Park will be private.
Kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen Street, Lancaster PA 17603, or Grace Baptist Church, 121 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville, PA 17551.
