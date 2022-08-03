Anna L. Ginder, 87, of Manheim, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Hiawatha, KS, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Ethel Engle Byer. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph G. Ginder who died in 2015.
Anna was a member of Manheim Brethren In Christ Church where she sang in the choir. She also enjoyed missionary work in Zimbabwe, reading and traveling.
Surviving are two daughters, Joan wife of Marcus Kline and Jill wife of Terry Nolt both of Stevens, five grandchildren: Caleb, Reese, and Mallory Kline, Allyson and Rylee Nolt, and a sister, Evelyn Heister wife of Orville of Manheim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Anna's Memorial Service at Manheim Brethren In Christ Church, 54 North Penryn Road, Manheim on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Friends may visit with the family immediately following the service. Interment will be private in Mastersonville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Anna's memory to BIC World Missions, 431 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com