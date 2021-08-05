Anna L. Fisher, age 84, of 3762 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville, passed away on Wednesday, August 4th at the home of her daughter Linda in Bridgeton, NJ. She was the wife of Elam S. Fisher, with whom she celebrated 64 years of marriage on November 8th. She was born in Talmage, PA, daughter of the late Samuel Z. & Malinda Fisher Stoltzfus.
She was a member of West Haven Amish Mennonite Church of New Holland. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and reading.
Surviving besides her husband are 5 children: Lydia Ann Fisher of Gordonville, Mervin husband of Linda Stoltzfus Fisher of Kinzers, Mark husband of Fannie Riehl Fisher of Gordonville, Marvin husband of Kathryn Stoltzfus Fisher of Woodstown, NJ, Linda wife of Steven Stoltzfus of Bridgeton, NJ, 26 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, 6 siblings: John husband of the late Priscilla Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Neffsville, Mark husband of Mary Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Narvon, Rebecca wife of the late Elmer Lantz of Paradise, Miriam wife of Isaac Stoltzfus of Kinzers, Mary wife of the late David Esh of Gordonville, Priscilla wife of Emanuel Beiler of Talmage. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Ryan Stoltzfus and 3 siblings: Lloyd husband of the late Anna Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Elmer husband of Lydia Esh Stoltzfus of Mill Hall, PA, Melvin husband of Ruth Smucker Stoltzfus of Gordonville.
Funeral service will take place from the West Haven Amish Mennonite Church, 837 Peters Road, New Holland, on Saturday, August 7th at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
