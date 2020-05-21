Anna L. Dunkle, 98, formerly of Millersville passed away Monday evening, May 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster on March 20, 1922 she was the daughter of the late H. Roland and Elva M. Fiester Ferguson. She was the companion of Clement William Phenneger who preceded her in death.
Anna was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey. She attended the former First UM Church, Millersville. She retired from Posey Iron Works. She loved going to the beach, especially Wildwood and spending the winters in Florida. She enjoyed playing cards and playing pinochle. She loved time spent with her family.
She will be missed by her daughters, Betty Jo Neuer of Millersville and Brenda Jean Blazic of Lancaster; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Rachelle, Kirk, Darrin, Lindsey and Kent; sisters, Faye Holman of Florida, Patricia Spedden of Delaware; brother, Joseph Ferguson of Washington along with 11 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Zachary Stanley; sisters, Judy Gerz, Jane Heizelman, Frances Klebsch and her brothers, Jere, Jack and James Ferguson.
Private burial will be held in Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery. Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »