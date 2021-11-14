Anna Knarr, 98, of Landisville, passed away on Nov. 10 at the Mennonite Home. She was the wife of the late Frank Knarr. Born in Neuhaus i/d Wart, Austria, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Theresia (Wagner) Wukits.
She retired from NY Life where she worked in the mail room. She was a generous hostess who loved cooking and baking. She crocheted many booties for family and friends over her lifetime.
Anna is survived by her children, Erna Huber wife of Steve, Lancaster and Fred Knarr husband of Mary, Landisville, five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her daughter, Margarete Weil, granddaughter, Danielle Curcio and all of Anna’s siblings preceded her in death.
Her life celebration will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
