Anna Keener

Anna Mae Keener, 89, went to her heavenly home on June 26, 2022. She was a resident of Brethren Village, and born July 8, 1932 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Mae Gantz. She was the wife of the late Clarence Keener.
She is survived by her three children: Jim (Rob), Steve (Tammy), and Bonnie; two grandchildren: Kristi (Robert) and Nicholas , and her great grandchild, Kinley.
She is survived by her sister, Joan Nauman. She was preceded in death by her sister.
Jane Dewar, and her brother, John Gantz.
Anna graduated from Elizabethtown High School. After marriage, she enjoyed being a farmer's wife and mother. Her family was very important to her, enjoying each and every one. Seeing nature's wonders, swimming, traveling, snowmobiling, playing cards, and counted cross stitch were her favorite hobbies.
Anna was a woman of faith and a member of Lititz Church of The Brethren.
Upon Mom's request a private graveside service was held at East Fairview Church of The Brethren Cemetery.
Her passing leaves heartaches no one can heal. But her love leaves a memory no one can steal.
