Anna K. Walters (February 22, 1921-September 30, 2020) lived in the Landisville area for over 90 years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Earl and grandson, Michael Huss. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Deb) of Landisville; daughter, Karen of Quarryville; granddaughter, Lindsey and great-granddaughter, Ariana of Harrisburg; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Anna requested donations to Reformation Lutheran Church, 2100 Manor Ridge Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
There will be a private graveside service at Concordia Lutheran Church Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
