Anna K. "Toots" Mowrer, 97, of Columbia, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, of natural causes (non-pandemic related), at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown. She was the wife of Richard G. Mowrer with whom she celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary on April 26, 2020. She was born in Silver Spring, daughter of the late John and Lizzie Bard Ginter. She was an inspector for Hamilton Watch Company for 18 years before her retirement in 1959. Toots was the oldest member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed word and jigsaw puzzles, board games, her family and friends. She also enjoyed all Philadelphia sports teams and was an avid Penn State fan.
She was preceded in death by one brother: Jerome Ginter.
A Drive-thru Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville, on Friday, May 1, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Concordia Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Rd., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »