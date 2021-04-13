Anna K. Good, 103, long time resident of Landis Homes, formerly of Hahnstown, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. Anna's wish to go Home to Jesus has now come true. She was born in Lebanon to the late John and Emma (Barshinger) Groft and was the wife of the Late Harlen S. Good.
Anna was a member of the Ephrata Mennonite Church and treasured the memories of her trip to the Holy Land. She was a dedicated homemaker, often assisting her husband in his workshop. Anna enjoyed baking, especially wet-bottom shoe fly pies, quilting and the beauty of flowers and birds.
She is survived by her children, Irvin P. husband of Rose Good of Manheim, Rhoda M. Martin of Myrtle Beach, SC, Lorraine, wife of Richard Gingrich of Manheim, Kenneth L., husband of Mary K. Good of Ephrata, Jay M., husband of Linda Good of Sparta, MO; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron, followed by her funeral service at 11 AM, with Chaplain Donna Shank officiating. Interment will be held in Mohler Brethren Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Anna's memory may be made to Landis Homes Benevolent Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
