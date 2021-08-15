Anna Jane Herr, 103, of Pleasant View in Manheim, PA, died on Thursday, July 29th, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Creswell, Manor Township in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank H. Herr and Minnie (Brenner) Herr.
She had two sisters and a brother; Catharine Alice Herr, Ruth Margaret Herr, and Robert B. Herr who preceded her in death.
Jane was an accomplished seamstress and a gifted artist who left a large collection of rural and biblical oil paintings. She loved gardening, watching television, socializing and cats particularly her beloved "Snix."
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice or to Pleasant View of Manheim where Jane happily resided. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097