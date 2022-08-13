Anna J. Sheaffer, 91, of Penny Road, Holtwood, PA, passed away peacefully at Brethren Village on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born in Columbia, PA, Anna was the wife of the late W. Robert Sheaffer who passed away on February 13, 2012. She is the daughter of the late Girvin R. and Anna Biffart Herr.
A life long resident of Lancaster County, Anna worked in the accounts payable department for Miller and Hartman, Inc., retiring in 1996. She enjoyed traveling, needlepoint, gardening, reading, cross stitching and served as a volunteer at the Water Street Rescue Mission. She had a passion for cats and her teddy bear collection.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith E. Sheaffer, Ephrata, PA, a brother R. Girvin Herr, Jr., husband of Betty, Nevada and a brother-in-law, Robert Hargan, Myrtle Beach, SC. Also surviving are a niece, Kimberly Hargan and Steve, husband of Carol Hargan. She was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Elizabeth Herr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Anna's Funeral Service from The Groff Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 West Orange Street (W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA 17603 on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor R. Victor Shifler officiating. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at The Groff's on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Water Street Rescue Mission, 210 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
