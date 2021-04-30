Anna H. Stauffer, 95, of 382 Ranck's Church Rd., New Holland, died Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at her home following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel W. Stauffer in January 1999.
Born in Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Elam B. and Katie M. (Horning) Nolt.
Anna was a homemaker and a member of Weaverland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are six children: Alvin married to Lizzie (Zeiset) Stauffer, New Holland, Edward married to Lena (Brubaker) Stauffer, Narvon, Raymond married to Emma (Sensenig) Stauffer, Fortuna, MO, Elva Stauffer, New Holland, Lloyd Stauffer, New Holland, Ivan married to Anna (Sensenig) Stauffer, New Holland, 37 grandchildren, 102 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and a sister Lucy Martin, Penn Yan, NY.
She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Florence (Hoover) Stauffer, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three sisters, and seven brothers.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Weaverland Mennonite Church with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the late home on Monday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
A living tribute »