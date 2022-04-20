Anna H. Ringler, 84, of 240 Laurel Road, East Earl, PA passed away at home on Monday, April 18, 2022.
She was married 62 years to Reuben W. Ringler who died Thursday, April 14, 2022. Born in Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Menno M. and Elizabeth N. Hoover Martin.
Anna was a homemaker and a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are four sons, Irvin husband of Verna Ringler of Robesonia, David husband of Lois Ringler of Middleburg, Lester Ringler of Needham, MA, and Eldon husband of Arlene Ringler of Elkton, KY; eight daughters, Dorothy wife of Melvin Sauder of Penn Yan, NY, Erma wife of Lawrence Leinbach of East Earl, Anna Mae wife of Nelson Zimmerman of Charles City, IA, Ella wife of Harold Shirk of Stanley, NY, Jane wife of David Zimmerman of Canadaigua, NY, Vera wife of Lamar Burkholder of Charles City, IA, Verna wife of Lavern Zimmerman of Charles City, IA, and Ruth wife of Elam Horning, Jr. of Leola; 90 grandchildren, 129 great grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Martin of Denver. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Caleb Zimmerman and 13 siblings.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, April 21, at 9:30 A.M. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, with Bishop Leon N. Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Wednesday, (TODAY), from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
