Anna H. Martin, 46, of 1436 Weaverland Road, East Earl, died at home on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Phares Z. and Martha Hoover Martin.
Anna was a member of the Reidenbach Mennonite Church.
Surviving are five brothers, George husband of Esther Martin of Ephrata, Samuel husband of Ella Martin of Leitchfield, KY, Andrew husband of Kathryn Martin of Elkton, KY, Jerry husband of Verna Martin of New Holland, and Phares husband of Lucy Martin of New Holland; five sisters, Grace wife of the late Amos Hoover of East Earl, Frances wife of Allen Hoover of Leitchfield, KY, Susan wife of Paul Hoover of Ephrata, Martha wife of Aaron Hoover of IN, and Janet wife of John Martin, with whom she resided. She was preceded in death by brothers Warren and Wayne Martin.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at 9:30 A.M. at the Reidenbach Mennonite Church with Bishop Mark Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the late home on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
