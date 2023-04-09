Anna Goldman, 91, of Ephrata, formerly of Manheim, died Friday, April 7, 2023 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. She was the widow of Anthony L. "Tony" Goldman, who died in 2008. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Georg and Anna Stetter. Anna was a former salesclerk and seamstress for the former Alpert's Dept. Store, Manheim, and was a sales representative for Mary Kay Cosmetics for 28 years. Anna was a faithful member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim and volunteered much of her time with the church. She was an avid Philadelphia sports team fan, and she loved baking Christmas cookies and sharing them with family and friends.
Surviving is a son, Frank husband of Elaine (Nelson) Goldman, Ephrata; a grandson Geoffrey Goldman, Denver, CO; a brother Alfons Stetter, Germany; and three sisters Gabi Kappauf, Hannelore Stetter, and Christl Drasch, all of Germany. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son Thomas, a brother Georg Stetter, and a sister Mariele Geier.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Memorial Mass at St. Richard Catholic Church, with Rev. Fr. Stephen D. Weitzel, celebrant, 110 N. Oak Street, Manheim, on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Thursday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery will be private. Contributions in Anna's memory may be sent to St. Richard Catholic Church, 110 N. Oak St., Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
