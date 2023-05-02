Anna G. Martin, 89, of New Holland, entered into rest on April 29, 2023, at her home. She was the wife of the late Levi W. Martin.
She was born August 19, 1933, in Earl Township to David M. and Annie N. (Good) Reiff. She was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband who died May 24, 2016; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Samuel G. and Anna Reiff, Phares G. and Emma Reiff, Jacob G. and Katie Reiff; and one sister and brother-in-law, Lena G. and John B. Kurtz. Anna was the last of her immediate family.
Anna's nieces and nephews will remember her by her many deeds of kindness and her ready smile. They enjoyed seeing her quilt projects which included numerous plain-top quilts.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Farm Crest Reception Center, 1100 Farm Crest Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at Farm Crest Reception Center with further services at 9:30 a.m. at Groffdale Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Rd., Leola, PA 17540. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home in New Holland.
