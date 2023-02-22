Anna G. (Hahn) Martin, 84, of Reinholds, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at home.
She was born in East Earl to the late Amos H. and Sarah S. (Good) Hahn and was the wife of the late Warren W. Martin with whom she shared 64 years of marriage before he passed away January 3, 2022.
She was a member of Cocalico Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
Anna was a homemaker.
Anna is survived by 11 children, Dennis, husband of Lois (Nolt) Martin of McMinnville, TN, Robert, husband of Miriam (Martin) Martin of New Germantown, Warren, husband of Susan (Hoover) Martin of Myerstown, Galen, husband of Ellen (Kurtz) Martin of Reinholds, Eileen, wife of Leonard Showalter of Singers Glen, VA, Melvin, husband of Eva Jane (Shirk) Martin of Reinholds, Leonard, husband of Jean (Martin) Martin of Bethel, James, husband of Phebe (Burkholder) Martin of Delano, TN, Wilmer, husband of Lucille (Burkholder) Martin of Bernville, Anita H. Martin of Denver, Henry, husband of Louise (Nolt) Martin of Quarryville; 90 grandchildren; 185 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Samuel G., husband of Verna Hahn of Terre Hill, Amos G., husband of Erma Hahn of New Holland; a sister, Irene S., wife of the late Clarence Rutt of Narvon and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth, wife of the late Norman G. Hahn of Ephrata.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Anna H. Martin; a brother, Norman G. Hahn; a sister, Esther G. Hahn; two grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at the Middle Creek Fellowship Center, 520 W. Route 897, Reinholds. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8:45AM at the Middle Creek Fellowship Center, with further services at 9:30 AM from the Springville Mennonite Church, 580 Springville Rd., Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
