Anna Bawell Esh, 78, of Long View Drive, Narvon, PA went to be with her Lord and Savior as she passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
She was the wife of John D. Esh. Born in Leola, PA she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Priscilla Smoker Bawell.
A homemaker, Anna cooked and served meals in her home for a local bed and breakfast and other guests for 15 years. She also served as a missionary in the Dominican Republic with her husband from 2001-2003. Surviving beside her husband John are 5 daughters, Rose (Merv) Stoltzfus of Canon City, CO, Carol (Merv) Lapp of Narvon, Rachel (Marv) Stoltzfus of Holtwood, Anna Ruth (John)Bontrager of Dundee, NY, Rebecca (Kristin) Knepp of Myakka City, FL; 22 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings, James (Katie) Bawell, Mary Bawell, John Richard (Kathy) Bawell, Martha (Elam) Zook, Miriam (Steve) Echternach, Joseph Bawell.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Reuben Bawell.
Funeral services will be held at Bethel Christian Fellowship Church, 145 Bootjack Road, Narvon, PA on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:00PM. Viewings will be held at the church on Monday from 2-4:00PM and again from 6-8:00PM. Interment will be in Bethel Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com.
