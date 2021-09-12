Anna Elizabeth Wolf was born May 22, 1916 on a little farm in Salunga to Annie and Joseph Cooper. She had 5 brothers and 1 sister, and grew up with the nickname of Bep. She graduated from East Hempfield Township high school in Landisville in May of 1934, and went to work at Woolworth's 5 & 10 in Lancaster where she met C. Hunter Pettit. They were married Sept 24, 1939 in Valley Forge. They lived in Philadelphia during WWII and had two daughters, Martha (deceased) who was married to Robert Mumma, Chambersburg, and Jean (Robert Bleecher), Lancaster. After the war they moved back to Salunga where their third daughter Betty Jane (B. Torry) Perry County was born.
Anna, now nicknamed Ann went to work in the Hempfield School District in the cafeteria, and was now nicknamed Betty because another Ann already worked there. She would become a secretary to the School Psychiatrist, and would eventually retire from the district after many years in that position. Hunter passed away in June, 1974. She met Ludwig Pierre Wolf and they married in Maryland. When Pierre passed away Ann moved to St. Anne's Retirement Home.
She spent her summers in Rehoboth, DE and worked on the boardwalk at a coffee shop and made many friends who looked forward to seeing her every summer. She and friends would spend their winters in Florida. Looking for a change, Ann worked at Mountville Family Practice, then Bob Evans, Centerville. At this point she was 73. She would work at Centerville in the winter and then transfer to Bob Evans, Rehoboth Beach, DE to spend her summers there. She did this for many years. She wanted to give back to society so she began to work for Visiting Angels and took care of others who most of the time were younger than she was which made her chuckle. After many years she decided to retire once more to Rehoboth, left St Anne's Retirement Home and moved back to Rehoboth. She spent time volunteering for her church and the second hand store that they operated.
At the age of 100 she gave up her driver's license and moved to the Masonic Home where she lived until Sunday, August 1 when she left this earth and went to be reunited with all who have gone before her. She was a child of God so there is no doubt that she walked or even ran through the Heavenly door.
She left behind six grandchildren: Steve Mumma, Mike Mumma (Wendy), Kim Mumma Meyers (Rick) all of Chambersburg, Robert, of East Petersburg, Barry (Rachel), and Andy Bleecher (Megan) of Maui, HI, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Anna always enjoyed life and was looking forward to a renewed social life after COVID. She missed seeing her family and traveling back to the beach, and was looking forward to one more trip to the beach and Maui. She will be missed by many.
Ann was a member of Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth, DE as well as Order of Eastern Star.
A celebration of Anna's life will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Sell Chapel in the Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Masonic Village of Elizabethtown for the Compassionate Care Fund at the above address or your favorite charity. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.