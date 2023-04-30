Anna Elizabeth Spence, 96, of Columbia passed away on October 1, 2022. She was born in Columbia to the late Joseph and Mary Voelkl Drasch and was a lifelong resident of Columbia.
Anna attended and graduated from Columbia High School. She worked with the former PA&S Small Grocers until her retirement. Anna enjoyed sewing, knitting, and gardening. She also enjoyed games and puzzles, like cards, crosswords, and especially dominoes. Anna was a loving mother and devoted wife. She was a faithful and lifelong parishioner of Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she was active for many years in the annual Fastnacht baking.
Anna leaves behind her children, Donna, wife of Dexter Stevens of Groton, MA, Joan, wife of the late Andrew Stroman of Harrisburg, Kenneth, husband of Judy Spence of East Petersburg; seven grandchildren, Margaret Scheer, Beth Garcia, Janelle Carbaugh, Matthew Stevens, Martha Stevens, Katie Stevens, Eric Spence; eight great-grandchildren, Andrew, Grace, Jaidyn, Waverly, Liam, Jonas, Lincoln, Laken; a sister, Rose Musser of Lancaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Spence in 2009; a grandchild, Philip Spence; three siblings, Mary Horn, Norma Martin, Joseph Drasch.
A memorial mass for Anna will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 409 Cherry St., Columbia, PA 17512. She will be laid to rest beside her late husband at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Anne's Retirement Community c/o the Activities Department, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.