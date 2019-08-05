Anna E. (Thompson) Burkhart, 85, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Colerain Twp., she was the daughter of the late Paul N. and Mary A. (Whiteside) Thompson. She was the loving wife to J. Harold Burkhart for over 65 years.
Anna was a long-time member of Lititz Church of the Brethren and Hempfield Church of the Brethren. Anna was known for her love of God and her family. Anna's example as a wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother is the legacy she leaves. She was the owner of Burkhart's Furniture for over 29 years. Anna loved to read, do puzzles and bake cookies, which she shared with family and friends as well as customers of Anna's Café at Burkhart's Furniture.
In addition to her husband, Anna is survived by her children: Rick L. (Christie) of Lancaster, Rhonda A. Gessner (Ronald) of Lancaster, Roger E. (Lisa) of Lancaster and Ronald M. (Sharon) of Mountville; 9 Grandchildren; 8 Great-Grandchildren; her brother John P. Thompson (Anna Mary) of Kirkwood and sister Nancy J. Ambler of Kirkwood as well as several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 7PM at Lititz Church of the Brethren located at 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543. Family will receive guests following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's name can be made to Lititz Church of the Brethren at the address above or to the Parkinson's Association, https://www.apdaparkinson.org/
