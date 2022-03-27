Anna E. Markert, 97, of Ephrata, passed away March 23, 2022. She was born in 1924 to George and M. Emma Brian, in Witmer.
Anna was a long-time member and active participant of the Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Hellers. She worked as a deli clerk for many years at Willie the Butcher, Stauffers of Kissel Hill and Darrenkamps Market. She enjoyed preparing food for the community. Her deli salads were a favorite among customers and in high demand. Her love of cooking and food intertwined closely with love for her family. Sunday dinners were a long-upheld tradition that was cherished by those close to her. Anna was also a traveler. Often making unplanned drives or taking vacations at Stone Harbor, she enjoyed exploring. She enjoyed a good game of Bingo and collecting McCoy planters and lighthouses.
Anna is survived by her children, Lisa Neil (John) and Carl Brian (Mattie); grandchildren Connie, Julie, Cory, Michael, Eric, Matthew, and Christopher; her siblings, Helen Leaman, Ivan Brian and Raymond Brian; and numerous great-grandchildren and extended family. She is preceded in passing by her parents; her husband of over 40 years, Louis "Charlie" Markert, son Dennis J. Brian, siblings Grace Farmer, Arline Tshudy, Jay Brian, Robert Brian, Ruth Laukhuff and Leroy Brian, and grandchildren Dottie Mae, Mary Anne, and Kim. She was also preceded in passing by Charles Roth, whom she considered a son.
Friends will be received by Anna's family on Wednesday, March 30th from 2-3 pm with service to follow at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, salemhellers.com
