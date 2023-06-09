Anna E. Lantz Fisher, 82, of 1050 Park Rd., Honey Brook passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Fairmount Homes. Born in East Lampeter Twp., she was the daughter of the late John S. and Barbara Esh Fisher. She was the wife of Ben Fisher, and the late Reuben K. Lantz who died in 2009. A homemaker, Anna was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: 5 children, John married to Rachel Stoltzfus Lantz, Barbara married to Eli Stoltzfus, both of Gordonville, Elizabeth Ann married to Amos Kauffman, Honey Brook, Verna married to Reuben Stoltzfus, Narvon, Katie married to Christ Miller, Jr., Atglen; 4 step-children, Elizabeth married to Abner King, Drumore, Esther married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Lynn, IN, Priscilla married to David Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Anna married to Abner Zook, Newburg; 24 grandchildren; 28 step-grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 43 step-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: 6 sibling, David Fisher, Amos married to Anna Fisher, Omar married to Sally Ann Fisher, Salome Fisher, Barbara married to Aaron King, Reuben married to Rosella Fisher; 2 sisters-in-law, Lizzie Ann Fisher, Linda Fisher. She was preceded in death by: 3 brothers, Jonathan, Henry, and John Fisher; a grandson, Omar Kauffman; a great-granddaughter, Kathleen Stoltzfus; 3 step-grandsons, John and Jacob Stoltzfus, Reuben Zook; a step-great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Kauffman.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 9 AM EST with interment following in Myer's Cemetery, Leola. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
