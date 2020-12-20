Anna E. Hughes (Betty), age 83, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Ware Presbyterian Village. She was the wife of the late Carl P. Hughes. She was born in Cape May, NJ, daughter to the late Paul and Mae Halburner McGuigan. Betty was a member of the Conowingo Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, watching the Phillies ballgames, the Christmas Holiday, square dancing at the old Fulton Grange and in Russelville, but most of all, she loved the Lord Jesus and her family.
She is survived by 7 children: Judy Dosch (Darwin) of York, Sandy Hanna (Danny Keesee) of Rising Sun, Richard Hughes of New Jersey, Brenda Heverin of Florida, Jeffery Hughes (Wendy) of Lincoln University, Melissa Leader (John) of Lancaster, Suzanne Michelle Myer (Tony) of New Providence, 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
A graveside service will take place on Tuesday, December 22nd at approximately 12 noon, at the Conowingo Baptist Cemetery, 151 Rock Springs Rd., Conowingo, MD 21918. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard, PO Box 8601, Lancaster, PA 17604.