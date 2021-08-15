Anna E. Gable

Anna Elizabeth Gable, 83, of Brethren Village, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at UPMC Lititz Hospital. Born in Jackson Twp., Huntingdon County, PA, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Naomi (McCreary) Kauffman.
A woman of deep faith, Anna attended Neffsville Mennonite Church. She had a very giving heart and would help anyone in need. She loved reading, especially her Bible. Anna also enjoyed listening to the Gaithers and solving Word Search puzzles in her spare time. The most important thing to Anna was her family, she loved them more than anything and relished family gatherings.
Anna is survived by her three children: Carol Turk, of Fairborn, OH; Wanda Walls, wife of Richard of Lancaster; and Wendy Norris, of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Mark and Richard Kauffman. She was preceded in death by her son, James Gable and 3 siblings: Melvin, John, and Roy Kauffman.
Family and friends will be received from 10AM to 10:30AM, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Neffsville Mennonite Church, 2371 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. A Memorial Service will follow at 10:30AM. Interment will take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org/donate. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com