Anna E. (Fullerton) Fortney, 92, died on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.
She was the wife of the late David K. Fortney, Jr.
Anna was born in York on September 15, 1930, daughter of the late Walter, Sr. and Mary (Kaiser) Fullerton.
Anna graduated from the former North York High School. She worked for the Social Security Administration in various capacities. Anna was also previously employed as Hearing Office Manager for the Office of Hearings and Appeals in Harrisburg and as an administrative assistant to Senior Judges in York. She was a member of Hayshire United Church of Christ and attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Manheim. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Anna enjoyed working with ceramics and doing counted cross stitch. She was an active and supporting member of Al-Anon.
She is survived by her son, Brent A. Fortney and his wife, Donna; three grandsons, Brandon Fortney, Todd Grove and his wife Kelsey and Kevin Grove; two great grandsons, Blake and Gavin Fortney, two brothers, Fred Fullerton and Dave Fullerton and his wife, Sally; her sister-in-law, Nancy Fullerton; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews who adored her. Anna was preceded in death by brothers, Walter Fullerton, Jr. and Francis Fullerton and his wife Betty and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Lois and Raymond Rapp.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Etzweiler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with her pastor, the Rev. Brenda K. Marin officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hayshire United Church of Christ, 100 Haybrook Drive, York, PA 17406, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 90 S. Charlotte St., Manheim, PA 17545, or to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403. www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com