Anna E. Dowie, 99 of Lititz passed away August 14, 2023. She was born in West Elizabeth, PA to the late Waldo and Elizabeth Eggers. Apart of the 1944 graduating class of Duquesne University of Nursing, Anna enlisted into the Army and was stationed in Japan as a nurse. After her military service she dedicated 50 years to being an RN. She worked for both Mckeesport Hospital and Homestead in the pediactric department. Bottom of Form
Anna was dedicated not only to her career, but also to her family. She maintained her home and could fix anything. Anna would also work nights just so she could be there for her family during the day. She was a loving wife to her late husband, Robert, whom passed in 2011. Anna enjoyed her New York Times cross word every Sunday and loved to bake and cook. Anna also loved to travel, visiting places all around the world. She was an adventurer at heart and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed.
Left to treasure Anna's memory are her daughters Dianna Morrow of Scottdale, Pennsylvania, Marsha Ruttkay, wife of Louis, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and her son Robert R. Dowie of Hunker, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Annie Ruttkay of Lancaster and Leslie Ruttkay, of Philadelphia.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday August 20, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA beginning at 2 PM and concluding with a presentation from the Nurses Honor Guard at 3:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lancaster food hub at lancasterfoodhub.org or the Pennsylvania SPCA at pspca.org.
