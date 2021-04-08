Anna E. (Doerr) Heindel, of York, went from this life to her eternal home on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 8:28 p.m. at Wellspan York Hospital at the age of 89. She was the wife of the late Glenn G. Heindel who entered into rest on June 25, 2006.
She was born in Lancaster, on January 6, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Walter C. and Florence (Davis) Doerr. She was a homemaker and worked in the poultry industry throughout her life. Anna attended Christ United Methodist Church Yorkana and taught Sunday School. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and crocheting.
Anna leaves three daughters, Joyce I. Kercher of York and husband Patrick L., Shirley E. Johnson of Fall River, MA and husband Michael W., and Brenda J. Heindel of York, and a son, Wayne A. Heindel of Sweet Valley, PA and wife Diane M. She was the loving grandmother to Michelle Kercher Hawley (Matthew), Lisa A. Kercher, Brandon M. Johnson, Brent W. Johnson, Krista N. Habermas (Kevin), Steven D. Heindel, Gregory A. Heindel, Amy M. Heindel and Katie E. Heindel, and great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Vernon Erwin Heindel and four siblings, Jacob W. Doerr, Gladys M. Doerr, Claude M. Doerr and Bertha M. Kreider.
A viewing will be on Friday, April 9th from 10 to 11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church Yorkana, 5 Main St., Yorkana. A Private Service of Honor and Praise for Anna will be at the convenience of the family. Her pastor, Rev. Jason Guillaume will officiate. A private burial service, officiated by Pastor Michael Johnson, will take place in Yorkana Cemetery. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Those attending the viewing are asked to wear a face mask and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Mennonite Central Committee, Heifer International or Samaritan's Purse.
