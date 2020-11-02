Anna E. (Charles) Wilson, 92, of Quarryville and formerly of Strasburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retire-ment Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John R. and Mary E. (Sollenberger) Charles. She was married to the late Chester H. Wilson for 64 years at the time of his passing on November 7, 2012.
Anna was a graduate of Lampeter High School. She was a homemaker and helped her husband on the family's dairy farm in Strasburg. Chester and Anna were long time stand holders at Lancaster's Central and Southern Markets, where Anna was known as the "celery lady." She also worked for Hodecker's Celery Farm and was an active member of New Providence Mennonite Church.
Anna is survived by two sons, Timothy, husband of Robin Wilson of Willow Street, and Vincent Wilson of Manheim. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Christopher and James, two step-grandchildren, and siblings, Shirley Martin and John Charles. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, R. Rodney Wilson and a step-granddaughter, Dianna Johnson.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will follow in the New Providence Mennonite Church Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community, 1149 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543 or to Occupational Development Center, 640 Martha Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. Online guestbook at
