Anna E. Carvell, 86, longtime resident of Lititz, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Hempfield Twp., PA she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Bertha (Gamble) Bender. She was the wife of the late Nevin B. Carvell who passed away in 2006.
She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Raymond) Ebey of Jarrettsville, MD; two sons, Mark (Carol Champommier) Carvell of Porter Ranch, CA, and Wayne Carvell of Lititz; 5 grandchildren: Andrew, George, Nathan, Olivia, and Maria. She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas (Ida Shollenberger) Carvell.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna's memory may be made Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com