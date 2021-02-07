Anna D. Panagiotakos, passed peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at the age of 98 on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. She simply grew tired and was as beautiful as could be.
Born in Providence, RI, to the late Lewis Efstratios and Olympia (Xakellis) Dracoules, Anna lived most of her life in Lancaster. She was the wife of the late George Panagiotakos for 27 years before his death in 1990.
Anna grew up on Beaver Street, saved her money and purchased her home of 50 years on Virginia Avenue. She greatly enjoyed her neighbors. Anna retired from Hamilton Watch after 36 years, and then co-owned and operated Athenian Specialties on the corner of West Chestnut and Mulberry Streets with her husband George.
Anna was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She was involved in the Philoptochos Society and the Fifty-Five Plus Club.
Anna loved to spend time at Central Market collecting ingredients for her delicious Greek cooking and baking, which she shared her passion for with anyone who asked. Anna also loved to tend to her garden.
Such an independent woman, Anna walked everywhere well into her 80's. She loved spending time with her family, and frequently went on adventures around downtown with her great nephew as well as her great nieces. Spending her final years living with Goddaughter Anna Smith, and her family, Anna was a true blessing to them. She fondly became known as Nanna to her great-great nieces and nephews.
Surviving Anna are her twin sister Mary Gianopolous, as well as her many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Anna was preceded in death by her two brothers, Harry and Gus Dracoules.
A private funeral service will take place at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, with interment in Conestoga Memorial Park. The service will be livestreamed at 11:30AM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 on the church YouTube channel at www.annunciationorthodox.org.
A celebration of Anna's life will happen at a later date at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »