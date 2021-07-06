Anna Crossan Paxson 1921-2021

Anna Crossan Paxson, 100 years of age, of Kirkwood, Pa. passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. She was the wife of the late James H. Paxson. Born in Landenberg on February 19, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Herbert E. and Helen Spencer Crossan.
Anna and Jim resided in Landenberg and Jennersville until moving to Apopka, FL. She resided in Kirkwood, PA. for the last few years. Anna was employed with the Allied Kid Company, in Wilmington De. before retiring from the University of Delaware as a secretary.
She was a member of Landenberg Methodist Church and Landenberg Willing Workers. She also belonged to the Octoraro Chapter #463 Order of Eastern Star (Oxford) for 60 years.
She was an avid golfer and in her 60's she shot two holes in one. One of her greatest joys was also spending time with her family.
She is survived by two sons, James C. Paxson (Doris) and Timothy H. Paxson (Dyann) all who reside in Kirkwood, PA; four grandchildren; nine-great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to River Hill Fox Hounds, 626 Pumping Station Rd., Kirkwood, PA 17536.
Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com.